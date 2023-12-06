Patricia R. Wilder, 80, of Jamaica, Vt., passed away at home on Dec. 3, 2023. Patricia was born on Sept. 28, 1943, in Norwalk, Conn., to the late Claude and Rose (Emond) Violette. Patricia attended high school in Ridgefield, Conn.

Afterward, she attended Johnson State College in Vermont, where she pursued legal studies, accounting and child psychology. Many will fondly remember Patricia from her days working at Stratton Mountain and the Weston Village Store.

Patricia was a parishioner of Church of Christ in Brattleboro. She also volunteered her time as a social worker liaison for the Jamaica Volunteer Fire Department. When not working or volunteering, she was known as a “Youtube crafter,” making many a trip to the Dollar Tree for DIY craft supplies and inspirations. She was also a very talented painter.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her son Peter Kramer, her sister Susie Hartson, and her daughter-in-law Rose Kramer.

Patricia is survived by her children: Wayne Kramer of Kingston, N.Y.; Dawn Smith and her husband Steve of Rutland; Claude Kramer of Cleveland, Tenn.; Otto Kramer of Jamaica; and Sonya Kramer of North Springfield. Patricia also leaves behind sisters Diana Mills of Greensboro, N.C., Linda Violette of South Yarmouth, Mass., Dorothy Violette of Danbury, Conn., and Claudia Keller of Concord, N.H. She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Calling hours for Patricia will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 at Ker Phaneuf Funeral Home, 57 High St., Brattleboro. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Brattleboro Church of Christ, 303 Western Ave., Brattleboro.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Neighbor’s Pantry in Londonderry, 2051 N. Main St., in Londonderry, 05148.

Ker Phaneuf Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net.