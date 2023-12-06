To the editor: Springfield Chamber thanks all who helped Brighten Downtown
The lamp posts, Santa’s house, and the community holiday tree are all infused with a festive glow that fosters a sense of warmth and unity throughout the winter months. This cherished tradition not only transforms the townscape into a welcoming spectacle but also provides a delightful experience for both residents and visitors.
Due to weather and the elements, many of the lights we used in the past were worn out or broken, so we asked the community for help with replacing them. The outpouring of enthusiasm and financial support has been overwhelming. We are so grateful and moved by everyone’s generosity.
The downtown avenue is looking festive and bright, and the Chamber wants to express the utmost appreciation to the following organizations and individuals who helped Brighten Downtown for the holiday season:
- Alexander Sirocki
- Alexandra Arlette
- Alice Emmons
- All Seasons Construction Corp.
- April & Tom Coen
- Barrett & Valley Associates Inc.
- Bear’s Cleaning Services LLC
- BHG Masiello Real Estate, Carol Cole
- Black Rock Steakhouse
- Briar Patch Farm – The Fogs
- Buddy & Deanna Dexter
- Buddy the Elf
- Char Osterlund
- Charles & Jon Malinowski
- Christopher E. Polidor
- Christopher Fauver
- Class of 1972
- Dale & Marie Nemkovich
- Doug & Diane Brown
- Dragonfly Designs
- DuBois & King
- Ed & Denise Caron
- Ed, Scott, Lori & Heidi Huber
- Edward J. Foster
- Elizabeth & Fred Willis
- First Congregational Church
- George R. Brooks
- Greater Falls Community Justice Center
- Gurney Brothers Construction Inc.
- HB Energy Solutions
- HCRS
- Heather Frahm & Bill Cronin
- ImageTek MFG
- In Loving Memory of Glenn D. Cordner
- In Loving Memory of my Son, Earl
- In Memory of Bill Maynard
- In Memory of Doug Priestley
- In Memory of Harriette & Hubbard Richardson
- In Memory of Hugh Ryan by Ryan’s Service Center
- In Memory of Sandy MacGillivray
- Jack Hurley
- Jay & Pamela Clace
- Jim Magoon Construction
- Joanne Baltz & Colin Hadley
- John & Corinne Bond
- Katherine A. Adams
- Kristi & Sharon Morris
- Marc Kimball
- Marilyn A. Young
- Mary Perry
- Michael Schmitt
- Mike & Judi Martin
- Mr. & Mrs. Douglas Flamino
- Nathan Marshall Fitness LLC
- Nick Nicoletos
- Pat Townsend
- Patricia Martin
- Quevyn Kellogg
- Rick Steele
- Senior Solutions
- Sponsored by Great Northern Liquidation
- Springfield Area Parent Child Center
- Springfield Democratic Town Committee
- Springfield Farmers’ Market
- Springfield Housing Authority
- Springfield Regional Development Corp.
- Springfield Supported Housing Program
- Steve Greene
- Tamara, Natasha, Handsome
- The Conway Family
- The Dance Factory
- The Richards Group
- Tony Petrillo & Ellen Pinter
- Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse, Springfield
- VT Dry & Cure Technologies Inc.
- VTel
- Walter Martone & Marc Kimball
- Warren & Tamara Richardson
- Warren & Kevin Cross
- Whipple/Reixach Family
- William P. Simoneau
- Yukon Cornelius
From the bottom of our hearts, Thank You!
Taylor Drinker and Alice Page
Springfield Chamber of Commerce
