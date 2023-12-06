To the editor: Springfield Chamber thanks all who helped Brighten Downtown

E

ach year, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce orchestrates the illumination of downtown Springfield, going beyond the lamp posts on Main Street.

The lamp posts, Santa’s house, and the community holiday tree are all infused with a festive glow that fosters a sense of warmth and unity throughout the winter months. This cherished tradition not only transforms the townscape into a welcoming spectacle but also provides a delightful experience for both residents and visitors.

Due to weather and the elements, many of the lights we used in the past were worn out or broken, so we asked the community for help with replacing them. The outpouring of enthusiasm and financial support has been overwhelming. We are so grateful and moved by everyone’s generosity.

The downtown avenue is looking festive and bright, and the Chamber wants to express the utmost appreciation to the following organizations and individuals who helped Brighten Downtown for the holiday season:

Alexander Sirocki

Alexandra Arlette

Alice Emmons

All Seasons Construction Corp.

April & Tom Coen

Barrett & Valley Associates Inc.

Bear’s Cleaning Services LLC

BHG Masiello Real Estate, Carol Cole

Black Rock Steakhouse

Briar Patch Farm – The Fogs

Buddy & Deanna Dexter

Buddy the Elf

Char Osterlund

Charles & Jon Malinowski

Christopher E. Polidor

Christopher Fauver

Class of 1972

Dale & Marie Nemkovich

Doug & Diane Brown

Dragonfly Designs

DuBois & King

Ed & Denise Caron

Ed, Scott, Lori & Heidi Huber

Edward J. Foster

Elizabeth & Fred Willis

First Congregational Church

George R. Brooks

Greater Falls Community Justice Center

Gurney Brothers Construction Inc.

HB Energy Solutions

HCRS

Heather Frahm & Bill Cronin

ImageTek MFG

In Loving Memory of Glenn D. Cordner

In Loving Memory of my Son, Earl

In Memory of Bill Maynard

In Memory of Doug Priestley

In Memory of Harriette & Hubbard Richardson

In Memory of Hugh Ryan by Ryan’s Service Center

In Memory of Sandy MacGillivray

Jack Hurley

Jay & Pamela Clace

Jim Magoon Construction

Joanne Baltz & Colin Hadley

John & Corinne Bond

Katherine A. Adams

Kristi & Sharon Morris

Marc Kimball

Marilyn A. Young

Mary Perry

Michael Schmitt

Mike & Judi Martin

Mr. & Mrs. Douglas Flamino

Nathan Marshall Fitness LLC

Nick Nicoletos

Pat Townsend

Patricia Martin

Quevyn Kellogg

Rick Steele

Senior Solutions

Sponsored by Great Northern Liquidation

Springfield Area Parent Child Center

Springfield Democratic Town Committee

Springfield Farmers’ Market

Springfield Housing Authority

Springfield Regional Development Corp.

Springfield Supported Housing Program

Steve Greene

Tamara, Natasha, Handsome

The Conway Family

The Dance Factory

The Richards Group

Tony Petrillo & Ellen Pinter

Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse, Springfield

VT Dry & Cure Technologies Inc.

VTel

Walter Martone & Marc Kimball

Warren & Tamara Richardson

Warren & Kevin Cross

Whipple/Reixach Family

William P. Simoneau

Yukon Cornelius

From the bottom of our hearts, Thank You!

Taylor Drinker and Alice Page

Springfield Chamber of Commerce