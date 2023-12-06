TRSU Board agenda for Dec. 7
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 7 at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main Street in Proctorsville and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/87289589734
Below is the board’s agenda.
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. October 26, 2023, Special Meeting
B. November 2, 2023. Regular Meeting
IV. COMMUNICATIONS:
A. Public Comments
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
IX. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Superintendent Search
B. TRSU 2023-2024 Goals
C. Policies, Second Read possible Adoption
1. H3, Community Use of School Facilities
2. C2, Board Meeting, Agenda Preparation & Distribution
3. F11, Student Clubs and Activities
D. Proposed TRSU Budget FY25
X. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Policies, First Read
1. H4, Distribution of Non-School Sponsored Literature in School
B. New Hire
1. TRSU Curriculum Director
XI. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:
XII. PUBLIC COMMENT:
XIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
A. January 4, 2024 6:00 pm, Regular Meeting, Ludlow Elementary School Professional
Development room and zoom
XIV. Board Self Evaluation
XV. Adjournment
