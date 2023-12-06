TRSU Board agenda for Dec. 7

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 7 at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main Street in Proctorsville and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/87289589734

Below is the board’s agenda.

I. Call to Order

A. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. October 26, 2023, Special Meeting

B. November 2, 2023. Regular Meeting

IV. COMMUNICATIONS:

A. Public Comments

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:

VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:

IX. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Superintendent Search

B. TRSU 2023-2024 Goals

C. Policies, Second Read possible Adoption

1. H3, Community Use of School Facilities

2. C2, Board Meeting, Agenda Preparation & Distribution

3. F11, Student Clubs and Activities

D. Proposed TRSU Budget FY25

X. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Policies, First Read

1. H4, Distribution of Non-School Sponsored Literature in School

B. New Hire

1. TRSU Curriculum Director

XI. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:

XII. PUBLIC COMMENT:

XIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:

A. January 4, 2024 6:00 pm, Regular Meeting, Ludlow Elementary School Professional

Development room and zoom

XIV. Board Self Evaluation

XV. Adjournment