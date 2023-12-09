Service of Remembrance for Julie Moore set for Dec. 10

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Julie Serbanica Moore, a beacon of light in our community.

Julie departed this world peacefully at home on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, following a tough battle with pancreatic cancer. She transitioned from a life of strength and resilience to one of eternal peace.

Julie was born on May 26, 1976, in Summit, N.J. Graduating from Mount Saint Mary Academy in 1994, she built a career in banking and a family before uprooting to Andover, Vt., in 2008. Her networking skills and charm led her to some bookkeeping and office jobs, before discovering her passion for taking charge.

Mountain vehicle touring, paintball, house cleaning, property care: Julie did it all. She built a reputable home care business employing dozens over the years. Julie loved taking on the hard problems, and she did so with grace and professionalism.

Community was a strong priority for Julie. An excellent cook, she loved hosting gatherings to show her love for her friends and family. She enjoyed snowmobiling, skiing, and riding her horse with the ones she loved. Julie was dependable, outgoing, funny, kind, and impacted the community significantly. Her absence will be deeply felt by all.

Julie is survived by her daughter, Deirdre Moore, and her loving fiancé, Jago Protz. She is also survived by her parents, Joanne Hamilton and Mihai Serbanica, her sister, Jennifer Serbanica, half-siblings John DeRose Jr., Tiffany Serbanica, Mihai Serbanica Jr., and Lani Serbanica, stepbrothers John and James Hamilton, and nephew Braeden DeRose. Her dogs, Roxie, Linus, and Peanut, and her horse Sugar are all missing her greatly as well. Julie loved her family endlessly and she will be remembered as a loving mother, partner, sister, daughter and friend.

A service in remembrance of Julie will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Second Congregational Church, 2051 N. Main St. in Londonderry. Friends and family are invited to join together to remember the beautiful soul that touched our lives in great ways.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests contributions to support the future well-being and education of Julie’s beloved daughter, Deirdre. Contributions can be made to the Deirdre Moore College Fund and mailed to 83 Oehls Road, Andover VT, 05143. Your kindness and generosity during this difficult time are greatly appreciated.