Circus Smirkus names new artistic director

T

he Circus Smirkus Board of Directors announces the appointment of Rachel Schiffer as executive artistic director, a role that provides strategic and artistic oversight for the entire Smirkus organization, located in Greensboro.

A Vermonter and Middlebury College graduate, Schiffer joined the Circus Smirkus Big Top Tour in 1995 for the first of her 10 years as a trouper. She later worked as a Smirkus residency coach and on the Big Top Tour as house manager and trouper head counselor and was an active member of the Smirkus Alumni Committee for many years.

Schiffer traveled the world as a circus artist, working in France, Denmark, England, Wales and the United States. In 2022 she was hired as Smirkus camp director; since spring of 2023 she has also served as Smirkus co-interim executive director. From the early days under the big top to this leadership role, Schiffer and Smirkus have come full circle.

Board President Kate Hayes, also a Smirkus alum, said, “We are delighted to have Rachel take on this role. With a powerful combination of Smirkus institutional knowledge, international performing experience, and arts administration expertise, she is well-positioned to strengthen this incredible organization and help spread its magic more broadly than ever before.”

“I’m humbled and honored to be taking on this position and am thrilled to continue the Smirkus story in ways that are meaningful and true to Smirkus’ mission and values,” said Schiffer. “I am excited for the challenge, I’m excited for the joy and I look forward to being a part of the ongoing adventure that is Circus Smirkus.”