Next installment of LWV’s lecture series on ‘Election Issues and Democracy’ Dec. 13

The League of Women Voters of Vermont, in partnership with Kellogg-Hubbard Library, presents the second installment of its five-part lecture series on Election Issues and Democracy at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

This season examines the structural and cultural issues that affect voter attitudes and election results.

This year the series returns to in-person presentations at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, 135 Main St., in Montpelier. The programs also will be live streamed on ORCA Media.

Susan Clark will be speaking on constructive discourse. She is a writer and educator focusing on community sustainability and citizen participation, an award-winning radio commentator and the former co-host of a talk show. She has taught community development at the college level for 10 years. Her democratic activism has earned her broad recognition, including the 2010 Vermont Secretary of State’s Enduring Democracy Award. She also serves as Town Moderator of Middlesex.

The League of Women Voters of Vermont Lecture Series, now in its eighth season, is designed to bring outstanding speakers to discuss contemporary issues related to democracy and social justice.