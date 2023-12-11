To the editor: When Santa came to Springfield!

The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Springfield On The Move are profoundly grateful to the multitude of individuals and organizations whose support culminated in the resounding success of the Downtown Holiday Program.

Despite the light drizzle, the event drew over 125 families who flocked to downtown businesses, eagerly anticipating Santa’s tree-lighting. There were so many smiles and happy, positive comments about the program and our downtown area.

The heartwarming success of this celebration owes much to the amazing efforts of the HB Energy Elves, who adorned the tree, light poles, and Santa’s house. When Santa lit the tree one could hear the collective “ahhh” all the way down at the Woolson Block Building!

Special thanks go to Jeffrey Graham of Springfield, whose generous donation of a stunning tree added a touch of magic to the festivities.

Jessica Martin and the aweSOMe team at Springfield On The Move orchestrated a delightful sticker map, created by Renee Capen, and a window decorating contest, infusing the downtown area with an infectious festive spirit.

Gratitude extends to the myriad individuals and businesses whose enthusiastic participation further enriched the vibrant atmosphere of downtown Springfield. Thank you to Uplift Acrobatics and Dance for use of its space to kick off the sticker map.

Acknowledgment and appreciation are extended to the invaluable contributions from 802 Restrooms,

Springfield Senior Center Knit Wits, Shirley Cooper, SOM volunteers and the Town of Springfield.

Special recognition is also due to chamber board volunteers, Marlo Mora of Mascoma Bank, Astrid Bradish Hoyt of Turning Point Recovery Center, as well as Andie Spaans and Kristen Bruso from V-TEL, whose dedicated assistance was instrumental in ensuring the event’s success.

The lead-up to Santa’s arrival was adorned with music and live broadcasts from WCFR Your Hometown Classic Hits; John Landry, Vermont Avant Dance’s captivating performance of Winter as part of its Seasons series, musical interludes by The Richards Group on the light pole speakers, and the delightful melodies from the Springfield Community Band.

Adding to the festive spirit was the delicious fare provided by Claflin Family Food at the entrance to Comtu Cascade Park, while Springfield Food Co-op and M&T Bank graciously opened its parking lot for this annual community celebration. Heartfelt appreciation is extended to the Springfield Fire Department and Springfield Police Department for ensuring Santa’s safe arrival at the event.

Last but not least, a resounding thank you to Santa for gracing the event with his presence amid the busiest time of his year.

We also want to express our deepest gratitude to the attendees — children and adults alike — who embraced the spirit of the celebration despite the wet weather.

Wishing everyone a safe and joyous holiday season, we look forward to welcoming everyone back on the first Friday in December 2024. For a glimpse into the magic of the event, visit our blog for a collection of photos by clicking here.

Taylor Drinker and Alice Page

Springfield Chamber of Commerce