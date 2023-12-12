Photo Gallery: Santa’s arrival sparks good cheer

©2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC

s dusk settled over Chester on Saturday, Chester Fire and Police escorted Santa down Main Street to the Green, with its white-lit trees and colorful Christmas tree. Their final destination was the brightly decorated Fullerton Inn to greet families and children who had come just to see him.

Santa sat by the Fullerton fireplace, chatting merrily with parents and kids and listening to their wishes for the holiday season.

If you missed him this past Saturday — or forgot part of your wish list — you can visit Santa from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Chester Information Booth, located in front of the Academy Building across from the Green on Main Street in Chester.

