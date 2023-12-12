To the editor: Kate Lorenz Fund issues first gifts

A

s the year draws to a close, many thanks are extended to the generous friends of The Kate Lorenz Memorial Community Fund, founded in 2022 in honor and in memory of Kate Lorenz, who lived her 42 years with sparkling passion and generosity.

As a teacher, musician, community member and planet advocate, her compassion and empathy knew no bounds. The fund provides gifts to organizations that represent Kate’s passion for supporting children and early literacy: women’s rights; visual and performing arts; environmental education and more.

The fund announces gift awards for 2023 to the following Vermont organizations:

The Nature Museum of Grafton.

Holly’s Hugs-N-Kisses DayCare Center of Springfield.

The Cavendish Fletcher Community Library in Proctorsville;

The Next Stage Arts Project in Putney;

The Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee.

The fund also announces gifts for 2023 to the following Massachusetts organizations:

The Shea Theater Arts Center;

The Institute for the Musical Arts;

The Sunderland Elementary School;

Northampton Council for the Arts;

The Spring Street Preschool.

Kate’s family and friends will continue to grow the Kate Lorenz Memorial Community Fund to keep Kate’s spirit, caring and kindness alive in the world and continue using these funds to support organizations that represent her interests and passions.

Donations to Kate’s Fund can be made by clicking here or by mailing a check to The Kate Lorenz Memorial Community Fund, P.O. Box 418, Chester, VT 05143.

Sincerely,

Steve Lorenz

Chester