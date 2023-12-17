Lois B. Goddard, 83, of Chester

L

ois B. Goddard, 83, of Chester, died on Thursday Dec. 14, 2023 at the home of her daughter Mary, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 18, 1940 in Landgrove to Howard and Ruby (Beers) Capen.

She was married to Paul Goddard, who predeceased her in 1981. Lois enjoyed walking, riding bicycles, fishing and doing crossword puzzles. She enjoyed her time at Adult Day in Springfield, and loved eating out at restaurants, especially McDonald’s. Lois loved her family and enjoyed time visiting with family and friends.

She is survived by one daughter Mary Salo and her husband Miguel; siblings Ruby Capen, Howard Capen and Bert Capen; grandchildren Jason, Nathaniel (Missy), Frederick (Brianna), Josiah (Catherina), Dennis and Leanna; nine great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins, loving son-in-law Frederick Hale Sr. and close friend Daryl Martens.

Besides her husband Paul, Lois was predeceased by son Terry Goddard and by her siblings Ahial Crandall, Julius Capen, John Capen, Myron Capen and Oscar Capen.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 23, 2023 at the Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St. in Springfield. Daryl Martens will officiate. Following the memorial service, a gathering will be held at the Andover Community Church, 928 Weston-Andover Road in Andover.

Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Chester in the spring of 2024.