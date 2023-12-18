Chester Water/Sewer, Select Board agendas for Dec. 20

The Chester Select Board will meet as the town’s Water and Sewer Commissioner at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Dec. 20, 2023 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. That meeting will be followed by a special meeting of the Select Board. To join these meetings go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below are the agendas for the meetings:

WATER/SEWER COMMISSIONERS MEETING AGENDA

1. Citizen’s Comments

2. Water Department Budget

3. Sewer Department Budget

4. Adjourn

SPECIAL SELECTBOARD MEETING AGENDA

1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

2. Approve Minutes from the November 15, 2023 and December 6, 2023 Select Board Meetings

3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

4. Old Business

5. Short Term Rental; continued discussion re next steps

6. Library Trustee Appointment

7. Library Budget

8. 2024 General Fund Budget and Capital Expenses Review

9. Local Cannabis Control Commission appointment; Tom Diak

10. Sign Current Expense Note

11. New Business/Next Agenda

12. Adjourn