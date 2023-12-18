Springfield Garden Club makes holiday arrangements for Meals on Wheels recipients

O

nce each month, a Springfield Garden Club committee creates 24 small flower arrangements to accompany meals distributed by volunteers to local Meals on Wheels recipients.

The garden club meets the first Tuesday of every month to make the arrangements to be distributed to Meals on Wheels recipients on a rotating basis so everyone receives at least one or two a year. According to Therese Burton, garden club president and MOW chair, these Christmasy arrangements were made Tuesday, Dec. 12, and delivered by the MOW volunteer drivers the following day.

The flowers consisted of white mums, red and white carnations, German statice, white statice and leather leaf fern and were purchased from Woodbury Florist in Springfield.