To the editor: Green Mountain Gardeners brightens area communities, residents
The Chester Telegraph | Dec 18, 2023 | Comments 0
In addition to food collected for the Food Pantry, the GMG donated:
- $300 to the Food Pantry
- $300 to Just Neighbors (fuel assistance)
- $300 to Smokey House (ecological farming and forestry advances)
- $50 each to the Weston Library and to the South Londonderry Free Library to provide children’s books about conservation, horticulture or related area.
GMG also donated wreaths to brighten up town buildings for the holidays. Wreaths have been placed at our towns’ offices, post offices, and libraries, as well as the Farrar-Mansur House in Weston.
For more information on Green Mountain Gardeners and the opportunity to make a difference in our community, please visit our website
Publicity Chair
Green Mountain Gardeners
