To the editor: Green Mountain Gardeners brightens area communities, residents

Pictured, clockwise from left, are: Cheryl Edwards, Maureen Brandt, Sally Ogden, Ruth Ann Barrick, Sally Hespe, Maureen Page, Jeanne DeMovick, Helen Hamman, Linda Saarnijoki, Mary Fader; Martha Dale, Marlene Boyaner, Gay Church, Barbara O’Donnell, Leigh Adams, Carolyn Badger, May Bigelow and Barbara Raymond.Photo by GMG member Cyndy Guy

The Green Mountain Gardeners celebrated the holidays with its tradition of tabletop-tree-making for the homebound and donations to support our community organizations. The uniquely decorated table-top trees, together with cookies from the Weston Women’s Club, were delivered by Tom Widger and the Wantastiquet Rotary elves to bring holiday cheer to our homebound.

In addition to food collected for the Food Pantry, the GMG donated:

  • $300 to the Food Pantry
  • $300 to Just Neighbors (fuel assistance)
  • $300 to Smokey House (ecological farming and forestry advances)
  • $50 each to the Weston Library and to the South Londonderry Free Library to provide children’s books about conservation, horticulture or related area.

GMG also donated wreaths to brighten up town buildings for the holidays. Wreaths have been placed at our towns’ offices, post offices, and libraries, as well as the Farrar-Mansur House in Weston.

For more information on Green Mountain Gardeners and the opportunity to make a difference in our community, please visit our website by clicking here.

Sincerely,
Gail Mann
Publicity Chair
Green Mountain Gardeners
