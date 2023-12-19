GMUSD Board agenda for Dec. 21
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 21 at Green Mountain High School, 716 Rt. 103 south and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/88449272142
The board’s agenda is below:
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. November 30, 2023, Regular Meeting
IV. STUDENT REPORTS
V. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
A. Superintendent Report
B. Principal Report
C. Curriculum Reports and Presentations
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT
VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
A. FY25 Announced Tuition Rate
VIII. COMMITTEE REPORTS:
A. RVTC
B. TRSU Board
C. Transportation
D. Restructuring
E. Finance
IX. PUBLIC COMMENTS
X. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Policies, First Read
1. H4, Distribution of non-School Sponsored Literature in School
2. C2, Board Meeting, Agenda Preparation & Distribution
3. D10, Public Complaints and Personnel
4. D12, Employee Harassment
5. G12, Title 1 Comparability
6. G13, Animal Dissection
7. F28, Wellness Policy, Federal Child Nutrition Act & Nutrition
XI. OLD BUSINESS
A. Policies, Second Read and Possible Adoption
1. H3, Community Use of School Facilities
2. F11, Student Clubs and Activities
B. Retiring use of the Chieftain name
C. Censure vote
I. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 VSA §313(a)(2) Negotiating or securing of real estate purchase or lease options. Discussion of possible land purchases connected with CAES driveway and parking reconfiguration.
XII. FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS
XIII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
XIV. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6:00pm, January 18, 2024, GMUHS LLC and Zoom
XV. ADJOURNMENT
