Andover Select Board agenda for Dec. 26
The Chester Telegraph | Dec 20, 2023 | Comments 0
The Andover Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26* at Andover Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road. *Please note the day change.
Bellow is its agenda.
1. Call Meeting to Order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes of December 11th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public
may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Miss Esmeralda liquor license renewal
B. Annual appointments to Andover Zoning Board of Adjustment/Planning Commission
C. GMUSD Board representative
6. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
7. Old Business:
A. Budgeting
8. Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, Monday, 01/08/2024 at 6:30 p.m.
Filed Under: Andover Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.