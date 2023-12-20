Andover Select Board agenda for Dec. 26

The Andover Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26* at Andover Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road. *Please note the day change.

Bellow is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of December 11th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public

may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Miss Esmeralda liquor license renewal

B. Annual appointments to Andover Zoning Board of Adjustment/Planning Commission

C. GMUSD Board representative

6. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

7. Old Business:

A. Budgeting

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, Monday, 01/08/2024 at 6:30 p.m.