College News

Zedekiah McNaughton of Springfield recently matriculated as a member of the Class of 2027 at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y. McNaughton, a graduate of Woodstock Union High School, was selected from a pool of 9,643 applicants from all 50 states and 146 countries and joins a community of approximately 2,000 undergraduate students.

Benjamin Munukka of Chester became a student at Lasell University in Newton, Mass., this fall, joining 370 new students at the school.

Jonathan Griffin of West Townshend, a junior Business Administration major, was among approximately 680 Bob Jones University students named to the fall 2023 President’s List at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. The President’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.