Kendall to resign from GMUSD board

A

fter one year of a three-year elected term, Scott Kendall has decided to leave his position representing Andover on the Green Mountain Unified School District Board.

In an email to Andover Town Clerk Jeanette Haight, Kendall wrote, “I have put much thought into this and I can no longer be part of this board. This school board gets nothing done.”

Kendall went on to note that there is no representation of Andover on the Two Rivers Supervisory Union board. That board has three members from each school district and the GM district has four towns. Currently, there is one representative each from Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester although in the past, Joe Fromberger of Andover served on the TRSU board.

In addition to representation, Kendall wrote that he does not support the district budget and questions why the costs are so high “for such a low level education for our kids.”

“I really love that school,” Kendall told The Telegraph on Wednesday morning, “I graduated from it, but to see how it’s gone down hill…it’s sad”

While Kendall wrote that he will represent the town until the Town Meeting Day election in March 2024, the Andover Select Board will discuss the position at its Dec. 26 meeting, according to its agenda.

Kendall said he had spoken with the Andover Select Board about resigning and the discussion at the Dec. 26 meeting will be around finding someone to run for the seat in March. Those interested in running for the remaining two years of Kendall’s term can contact the town office at 802-875-2765 to get onto the ballot.