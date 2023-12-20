SAPA TV to host annual Public Domain Christmas
Viewers in Springfield, Weathersfield and Chester, as well as in Charlestown, N.H., are welcomed to spend the day with 1964’s Santa Claus Conquers the Martians and the 1959 Mexican production Santa Claus, as well as a host of classic cartoons, all of which have entered the public domain.
The marathon will run on SAPA’s Public Channel (Comcast 1077, VTel 160); local Christmas programming will air at the same time on SAPA’s Government/Educational Channel (Comcast 1087, VTel 161).
