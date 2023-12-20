SAPA TV to host annual Public Domain Christmas

O

nce again, SAPA TV, the Springfield area’s public access TV station, will run 24 hours of Christmas movies and short subjects from 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve to 7 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Viewers in Springfield, Weathersfield and Chester, as well as in Charlestown, N.H., are welcomed to spend the day with 1964’s Santa Claus Conquers the Martians and the 1959 Mexican production Santa Claus, as well as a host of classic cartoons, all of which have entered the public domain.

The marathon will run on SAPA’s Public Channel (Comcast 1077, VTel 160); local Christmas programming will air at the same time on SAPA’s Government/Educational Channel (Comcast 1087, VTel 161).

There will also be other special programming for the holidays this year. Tune in to the Public Channel at 6:45 p.m. daily between now and Christmas to watch Stories with Santa segments. From Dec. 20 through 24, specials with Mrs. Claus will air at 6:15 p.m., followed by the Stories with Santa segments.