Senior Christmas Dinner serves more than 170

By Kathy Giurtino

©2023 Telegraph Publishing LLC



M

ore than 120 senior citizens from Chester and Andover gathered at Green Mountain High School in Chester on Saturday, Dec. 9, to enjoy the 50th annual Senior Christmas Dinner.

Upon arriving, diners passed between two long display tables of “gingerbread” houses constructed of cardboard and beautifully decorated by the high school art students. Each diner received a raffle ticket and a choice of either a handmade ornament, small candle or a candy cane.

This event occurs annually through the hard work of Motel in the Meadow owner Pat Budnick and her army of volunteers and supporters. On Friday afternoon, 100 pounds of potatoes, lots of Hubbard squash — grown and donated by Derek Suursoo — as well as his scrumptious rolls, were prepped for Saturday’s cooking by Suursoo and GM’s food service director Andrew Levesque.

Saturday began at 7 a.m. at the school cafeteria as rolls and stuffing were prepared, and tables set and decorated. Diners began to arrive by 11:30 a.m. for the noon meal. Nine turkeys were donated by the Chester-Andover Family Center and roasted at the Heritage Deli while others were donated and cooked by Stephanie Smith, Nancy Lindsey and Nancy Anderson. Immediately upon the turkeys arriving at the school cafeteria, Ken Barrett and Tom Anderson began carving.

All food was served family style. Conversation and laughter combined with holiday music created a welcoming atmosphere. The dinner was topped off by a wide selection of pies, baked by the ladies of the Andover Church in Andover. Fifty dinners where packaged for take out and delivered by volunteers.

A Christmas dinner would not be complete without a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus. Together with Pat Budnick, they began the raffle. Many diners went home with gift bags contributed by the First Congregational Church of Westminster and Eileen Lange, as well as the table center pieces made up of fresh evergreens and baskets of fruit.

Budnick sends a special “thank you” to all the volunteers and those who contributed items, food and money, as well as access to the school cafeteria, so that this free dinner can be offered to all of our seniors each year. If you are a senior who has never attended the Senior Christmas Dinner or are interested in helping next year, contact Pat Budnick at 802-875-2626.