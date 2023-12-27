Apple Blossom responds to community input for 2024 return



Springfield Hospital and the Apple Blossom Committee have been reaching out to local high school seniors and past high school graduates, and have discovered that the excitement for Apple Blossom exists.

But potential contestants and community members are looking for additional revisions. The organizers have listened, agreed, and are adopting some changes for 2024.

The deadline for contestant applications has been extended to Jan. 19, 2024. Contestants do not need a partner to sign up. As always, contestants, who are seniors of area high schools are encouraged to apply. Included are the high schools of:

Springfield,

Bellows Falls,

Fall Mountain,

Green Mountain,

Ludlow,

Stevens,

Windsor,

Compass School,

Vermont Academy and

Woodstock, as well as home school.

New for 2024 is graduates of the classes of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 are invited to apply for the 2024 event.

Those graduates can either participate in the “Celebration Dance” that will be included in the Friday and Saturday night performances, or they can fully participate in the Apple Blossom with the understanding that they will not be eligible for the title of 2024 Queen and Court. The theme is “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!” an upbeat musical film, filled with music from ABBA.

Also new for 2024, there will be a community dance with a live band after the Saturday, May 4 performance.

Apply today to participate. Applications can be found by clicking here.

For more information, call Sandy Peplau at 802-885-7686 or speplau@springfieldhospital.org or click here.