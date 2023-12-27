Winthrop Pennock joins board of Grace Cottage

Winthrop Pennock of Townshend has joined the Board of Trustees of Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital, located in Townshend.

Since 2011, Pennock has been a partner with Artisanal Cellars in White River Junction, a wine importation and distribution company. Pennock’s early professional experience is in the hospitality business.

After graduating from Ithaca College, Pennock began working in kitchens, first in Colorado, then after five years returning East and enrolling at New England Culinary Institute, where he received a degree in Restaurant Management.

Pennock has worked at the Three Mountain Inn in Jamaica, the Copper Beach Inn in Essex, Conn., and managed Windham Wines in Brattleboro.

The Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital Board of Trustees is responsible for developing and reviewing the hospital’s overall mission and strategy.