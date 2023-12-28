Walter Genser, 78, of Londonderry

LONDONDERRY

I

t is with great sadness that we tell our friends of the passing of Walter Genser. But his was a happy life.

Walter, a native of Austria, was born April 11, 1945. He served in the Austria military before coming to the United States as a ski instructor at Mt. Snow. There he met his future wife Bette and they had 53 wonderful years of marriage.

Walter, with his friend Rolf, built a speck house in 1970-71 and this led to Walter to speculate on his own and he built three more houses, including his own.

When the Barn property in Londonderry became available in 1976, Walter saw the potential for a retail establishment called The Barn, where high quality, brand-name clothing for men and women could be sold at discounted, reasonable prices. Success with the clothing led to the opening of The Shoe Barn in 1980, just across the street. This went well with our local population as well as visitors to the area.

There eventually was a third shop, The Barn Annex, that offered children’s clothing and gifts. Such fun.

Walter truly enjoyed meeting so many wonderful people along the way and providing useful merchandise to the area. Also, Londonderry, for a time, became a retail destination. But the time came to close after 30 years.

Walter was an excellent private pilot and many day trips to the coast were enjoyed.

Throughout his life, Walter’s faith was a big factor and influence. A Lay Ministry program that the Vermont Catholic Diocese offered was completed and the next step would have been Deacon but, at age 59, that was not an option.

In retirement, Walter was a part-time ski instructor at Stratton for a few seasons. But most of all he enjoyed taking care of his beloved property in Windham and having a hand in enhancing the original natural beauty.

Walter leaves his wife Bette, brother Gerald and many nieces and nephews.

Rest in Peace Walter. Godspeed.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 96 S. Main St. in Chester, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Burial will follow at the North Windham Cemetery.