Wayne Charles Parker Sr., 74, of Weston

ayne Charles Parker Sr. of Weston, lovingly known by all as Charlie, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 25 at Rutland Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Charlie was born in the family home in Weston on Jan. 3, 1948. The fourth child to Fernando and Marguerite (Hart) Parker. Charlie was one of five children, growing up with two sisters and two brothers.

Charlie attended Weston Elementary School and Chester High School. After high school, he was drafted and honorably served his country in the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1970 as a helicopter crew chief and flight engineer in the 101st Airborne.

Charlie was pre-deceased by the love of his life, Sandra (Sandy) M. Dayton, whom he married at the Chapel of the Snows in Stratton on March 6, 1971. In the early years of their marriage, they resided in Londonderry and later built their home on the adjacent property to his parents in Weston, where they happily raised their two boys.

Charlie is survived by his son Wayne C. Parker Jr., his wife Deborah and his three beloved granddaughters, Tori, Halle and Jenna, all of Londonderry. He also leaves his son Jerrid S. Parker and his wife Stephanie, who reside next door to his home in Weston. He is also survived by his siblings Brenda J. Mathews, Gloria J. Cook and her husband John F.H. Cook and Rodger L. Parker and his wife Diane M. Parker. Charlie is also survived by brothers-in-law William (Jodie) Dayton and Ronnie (Janice) Dayton, and sisters-in-law Patricia (Doug) Roberts, Donna (Roy) Williams and Kathy (Michael) Dayton, several nieces and nephews, and many special friends.

He was pre-deceased by brother-in-law Lonnie Mathews, whom he was so very fond of, brother-in-law Walter (Tink) Williams and sister-in-law Joan Dayton. He was also pre-deceased by his brother Gordon G. Parker.

Charlie loved many outdoor activities. He loved to hunt and treasured his time spent in the woods with his brother, sons and nephews. He can be remembered specifically saying with the dry wit and character that was expected, “Don’t forget your green bag.” He rekindled his love for the game of golf and enjoyed time spent on the course with good friends and family. Anyone who had the pleasure of playing with — or witnessing — Charlie on the golf course could see his joy with every swing or putt. Even when his health started to fail, his love of sport drove him.

Charlie spent many of his years working at Bromley Mountain, affectionately known as Parker Peak by family and friends. He spent 35 years serving as mountain manager. He was a boss, a mentor and a friend to so many during his time there, including training his son Jerrid to follow in his footsteps.

After his time at Bromley, he started his own property management business, CWP LLC., where he always made sure his clients were well taken care of. He was a master at relationship building and making everyone love, appreciate and respect him without ever seeming to try. It just came naturally to Charlie.

Charlie and Sandy enjoyed many years of bowling, boating on Lake St. Catherine, traveling in their motorhome to NASCAR races and camping with their family and friends. In recent years, they enjoyed their second home in Florida during the winter months and were always willing to play a round of golf. They truly knew how to enjoy life to the fullest.

Charlie enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters. Lovingly, they referred to him as “Pop” and he relished watching them grow, achieve goals, succeed, learn, love and laugh. He had “Pop-isms” that he shared with his girls, many of them better left unsaid.

Charlie will always be remembered for his extraordinary talents of being a loving, caring and family-oriented gentleman. He had the quickest of wits and the sharpest of tongues, offering up the best advice and most humorous comments to anyone wanting (or not wanting) to hear it.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6th at the Second Congregational Church on Main Street in Londonderry. The family invites all to a social gathering of remembrance at The New American Grill, in the Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry, immediately following the service.

The family would like to especially thank Dr. Allan Eisemann and his staff in the Foley Cancer Center, as well as the staff at Rutland Regional Medical Center for their kindness and many years of comprehensive, compassionate family-centered care.

Donations may be made in Charlie’s memory to the Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Services, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit here.