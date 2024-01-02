Chester Select Board agenda for Jan. 3
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below is its agenda
1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
2. Approve Minutes from the December 20, 2023 Selectboard Meetings
3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
4. Old Business
5. Class IV Road; Bailey Hill Road
6. Alarm Policy Adoption
7. 2024 General Fund Budget
8. New Business/Next Agenda
9. Adjourn
