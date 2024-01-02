Chester Select Board agenda for Jan. 3

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is its agenda

1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

2. Approve Minutes from the December 20, 2023 Selectboard Meetings

3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

4. Old Business

5. Class IV Road; Bailey Hill Road

6. Alarm Policy Adoption

7. 2024 General Fund Budget

8. New Business/Next Agenda

9. Adjourn