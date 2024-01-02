Civics education in the spotlight: LWV speaker series continues Jan. 10

The League of Women Voters of Vermont, in partnership with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, presents the third installment of its five-part lecture series on Election Issues and Democracy at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

This season examines the structural and cultural issues that affect voter attitudes and election results.

This year, the series returns to in-person presentations at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, 135 Main St., in Montpelier. The programs also will be live streamed on ORCA Media.

Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas and Martha Diess, global citizenship specialist with the Vermont Agency of Education, will discuss innovations in inspiring youth in democracy, state policy on civics education in our schools and the Secretary’s outreach program to encourage student engagement.

The League of Women Voters of Vermont Lecture Series, now in its eighth season, is designed to bring outstanding speakers to discuss contemporary issues related to democracy and social justice.