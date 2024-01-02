VHS announces winter virtual programming schedule
The Vermont Historical Society will host three series of virtual, history-related events from January through March.
- The virtual Vermont trivia contest will run weekly through January
- Virtual Speaker Series will run in January and February
- A monthly series of virtual roundtable events designed to assist local historical societies, historians and others will run from January through March
Virtual Vermont Trivia seriesThe Virtual Vermont Trivia series will run at 7 p.m every Wednesday. The general public is invited to test their knowledge to determine who knows the most about the Green Mountain State.
- Jan. 10: People of Vermont
- Jan. 17: Vermont Places
- Jan. 24: Vermont Weather & Seasons
- Jan. 31: Championship
Past events have been extremely popular and prizes will be awarded to the winner.
Click here to register.
Virtual Speaker seriesVHS hosts a regular, virtual speaker series during the winter months, which will continue in January and February.
- noon on Thursday, Jan. 18. Mariessa Dobrick, archivist with the Vermont State Archives and Records Administration, will speak about a 1914 murder and how the records held at VSARA can help to unravel the story.
- noon on Thursday, Feb. 15. Dr. David A. Smith of Baylor University will speak about Admiral George Dewey, the subject of his book A New Force at Sea: George Dewey and the Rise of the American Navy, and the role that he played in the modernization of the U.S. Navy in the early 20th century.
Click here to register.
Virtual Roundtable seriesVHS will host three informational roundtables to share knowledge, strategies and professional development with members of the public and the League of Local Historical Societies & Museums (a partnership between VHS and more than 190 of the state’s local historical societies).
These roundtables will take place at noon and will explore a variety of issues that face historical organizations in the state.
- Tuesday, Jan. 23: Storytelling & Publishing. Alan Berolzheimer, VHS book editor, and Andrew Liptak, VHS PR & guest services coordinator, will talk about VHS’s publishing process and tips and tricks for writers interested in producing their own publications.
- Tuesday, Feb. 27: Collections Conundrums. This roundtable (moderator to be announced) will explore issues related to a historical organization’s collections processes and policies.
- Tuesday, March 26: Admin 101. Eileen Corcoran, director of Service and Outreach, will explore the challenges posed by running a nonprofit organization.
Click here to register.
