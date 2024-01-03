Andover Select Board agenda for Jan. 8

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Jan. 8 at the Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road.

Below is the board’s agenda

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of December 26th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public

may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Cyber security/office computers

B. Update from Planning Commission hearing

6. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

7. Old Business:

A. Budgeting

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, Monday, 01/22/2024 at 6:30 p.m.