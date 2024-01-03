Londonderry Wastewater Committee to host public informational meeting Jan. 10

T

he Town of Londonderry’s Village Wastewater Committee will host a public informational meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at the Town Office Building, 100 Old School St. in South Londonderry.

The purpose of this meeting is to share findings of the Village Wastewater 60% Completion Report. This report will provide preliminary design information including an alternatives evaluation and preliminary cost estimates.

The public is urged to join the committee to learn more about the status of this effort and next steps.

The report will be presented by the Project Engineer Chrissy Haskins from Dufresne Group. Emily

Hackett from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation and Juli Beth Hinds from

Birchline Planning will also be on hand to assist with answering questions.

The committee hopes that the public will raise questions and concerns and/or support. This will be a hybrid public meeting available in person and on Zoom. The Zoom link will be posted on the town’s website prior to the meeting.



The Village Wastewater project aims to solve the issues related to aging and at-risk septic systems in

both the North and South Villages. The state has provided funding to investigate the feasibility of soil-

based community wastewater systems as an alternative.

The implementation of such systems would not only improve water quality but also encourage revitalization and incremental development in the villages. Without new wastewater systems, the villages will continue to face challenges such as under-utilized commercial and residential properties, which would hinder revitalization and vibrancy.

The Londonderry Village Wastewater Committee hopes to receive the community’s support in sustaining the Village Centers and improving the grand list. This project is the first step toward redevelopment, given that significant sections of both villages are located in floodplains, making it impossible without wastewater alternatives.