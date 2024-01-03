Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board agenda for Jan. 4
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Jan. 4 in the Professional Development Room at Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/87289589734
Below is the board’s agenda.
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. December 07, 2023, Regular Meeting
IV. COMMUNICATIONS:
A. Public Comments
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
IX. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Superintendent Search
B. TRSU 2023-2024 Goals
C. Policies, Second Read possible Adoption
1. C2, Board Meeting, Agenda Preparation & Distribution
2. D10, Public Complaints and Personnel
3. D12, Employee Harassment
4. G12, Title 1 Comparability
5. G13, Animal Dissection
D. Proposed TRSU Budget FY25
X. NEW BUSINESS:
XI. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:
XII. PUBLIC COMMENT:
XIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
A. February 1, 2024 6:00 pm, Regular Meeting, Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary
School and zoom
XIV. Board Self Evaluation
XV. Adjournment
