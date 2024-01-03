Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board agenda for Jan. 4

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Jan. 4 in the Professional Development Room at Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/87289589734

Below is the board’s agenda.

I. Call to Order

A. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. December 07, 2023, Regular Meeting

IV. COMMUNICATIONS:

A. Public Comments

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:

IX. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Superintendent Search

B. TRSU 2023-2024 Goals

C. Policies, Second Read possible Adoption

1. C2, Board Meeting, Agenda Preparation & Distribution

2. D10, Public Complaints and Personnel

3. D12, Employee Harassment

4. G12, Title 1 Comparability

5. G13, Animal Dissection

D. Proposed TRSU Budget FY25

X. NEW BUSINESS:

XI. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:

XII. PUBLIC COMMENT:

XIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:

A. February 1, 2024 6:00 pm, Regular Meeting, Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary

School and zoom

XIV. Board Self Evaluation

XV. Adjournment