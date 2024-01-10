College News

Jed Lober of Chester has been named to Honors for the fall 2023 semester of the 2023-2024 academic year at Husson University in Bangor, Maine.

Lober is seeking a degree in Business Administration – Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management. Full-time students who earn President’s List, Dean’s List and Honors List recognition must be enrolled as an undergraduate, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours over the course of 21 weeks, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted, and achieve a designated semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify.

Elyse Carola Donaghue of Andover, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering, was named a Presidential Scholar for the fall 2023 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y. Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.

Jennifer Dufield of Springfield has been named to the fall 2023 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

The following students have been named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List t Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Luke Pennell of Springfield

Briana Lyman of Springfield

Madeline Hill of Springfield was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Washington College of Chestertown, Md. To earn this academic honor, a student must achieve at least a 3.50 GPA for the semester.