Sandra Shattuck, 73, of Chester

Sandra J. Shattuck, 73, died unexpectedly at her Chester home on Jan. 6, 2024. She was born Jan. 25, 1950 in Barton, Vt., the daughter of Richard and Helen (Fisk) LaBombard. She attended Springfield schools and graduated from Springfield High School.

Sandra worked as a bookkeeper for several business in the area over the years. She also worked as a bartender at the Pioneer House and the American Legion in Chester for many years and, most recently, was the manager at the Jake’s Market & Deli in Springfield and the Jake’s Market and Deli in North Walpole, N.H.

She loved spending time with her daughter and granddaughter. She enjoyed gardening, reading and sewing. She was very creative and talented and enjoyed needlepoint and arts and crafts. She also had excellent penmanship and enjoyed calligraphy.

She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Shattuck and granddaughter Candice of Bellows Falls; two sisters Lois Bean and her husband George of Springfield and Becky LaBombard of Connecticut; and one brother Dennis LaBombard and his wife Grace of Brookline, N.H.

She is also survived by stepchildren Tracy Foohey of Andover, Mass., and Scott Shattuck of Austin, Texas, and step-grandchildren Kyla, Neila and Rowan. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with arrangements.