A Midwinter Afternoon with In The Rough Jan. 20
Press release | Jan 15, 2024 | Comments 0
The concert will include traditional and contemporary folk songs, old-time tunes, as well as original songs and even a sing-along.
In The Rough has been singing together since their days as students at the State University of New York at Fredonia and has performed over the years at a variety of venues, including coffeehouses and well-known music clubs. The trio has also appeared on all three of Lisa Brigantino’s commercially released albums of original music.
“We performed a concert at the Old Parish Church last February and Lisa, Lori and I are excited to return to make music in such a warm and inviting space” said Haefner, Little Yellow House Studio founder.
The doors open at 3:30 pm; there is a suggested donation of $10. Click here for more information.
