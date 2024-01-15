A Midwinter Afternoon with In The Rough Jan. 20

O

ld Parish Church and Little Yellow House Studio present A Midwinter Afternoon with In The Rough, a concert featuring the vocal trio In The Rough (Lisa Brigantino, Lori Brigantino and Andover resident Susan Haefner) at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Old Parish Church, 100 Main St. in Weston.

The concert will include traditional and contemporary folk songs, old-time tunes, as well as original songs and even a sing-along.

In The Rough has been singing together since their days as students at the State University of New York at Fredonia and has performed over the years at a variety of venues, including coffeehouses and well-known music clubs. The trio has also appeared on all three of Lisa Brigantino’s commercially released albums of original music.

“We performed a concert at the Old Parish Church last February and Lisa, Lori and I are excited to return to make music in such a warm and inviting space” said Haefner, Little Yellow House Studio founder.

The doors open at 3:30 pm; there is a suggested donation of $10. Click here for more information.