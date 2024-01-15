Chester Water Commissioners, Select Board agendas for Jan. 17
The Chester Water/Wastewater Commission and the Chester Select Board will meet beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. You can also participate in the meetings via Zoom by clicking here.
Below are the Water Commission’s and the Select Board’s agendas.
Water/Wastewater Commission Agenda
1. Citizen’s Comments
2. Approve Water Budget
3. Approve Sewer Budget
4. Adjourn
Select Board meeting agenda, following the Water Commission meeting.
1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
2. Approve Minutes from the Jan. 3, 2024 Selectboard Meetings
3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
4. Old Business
5. Short Term Rental Discussion/Update
6. Review Draft Town Warning
7. Approve 2024 General Fund Budget & Capital/Bond Expense Plan
8. Tobacco License – Jiffy Mart
9. New Business/Next Agenda
10. Executive Session; Town Manager Contract
11. Adjourn
