To the editor: Derry Rescue Squad, Technical Rescue receive hefty donation from Thrifty Attic

Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad and Londonderry Technical Rescue each recently received a $3,000 donation from the Thrifty Attic in Londonderry. We thank them for their generosity and their commitment to our community.

January marks the halfway point in our year. From July 1, 2023 through Jan. 1, 2024, LVRS responded to 335 calls.

We are on pace to exceed the 647 calls from our last 12-month cycle. In that period, we responded to 68 injuries, 201 cases of illness, 25 motor vehicle accidents, 26 public assists, two Medic intercepts and seven stand-bys to support local fire companies.

There were:

177 calls in Londonderry,

48 in South Londonderry,

35 in Peru,

35 in Weston,

33 in Winhall/Bondville,

20 in the Town of Stratton,

13 in Windham and

9 in Landgrove.

Also, there were 20 out-of-area mutual aid calls. Londonderry Technical Rescue responded to 18 calls and Winhall Rescue/Police assisted us on 44 of our calls.

LVRS has been serving our towns since 1964. We recently made our 20,000th call. This milestone could not have been reached without members of our community stepping up and volunteering. Please consider volunteering and/or donating. To do so, click here.

David Utiger

Public Relations Officer

Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad