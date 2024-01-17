Andover Select Board agenda for Jan. 22

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Jan. 22 at the Town Office, 952 Weston-Andover Road.

Below is the board’s agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of January 8th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Town Meeting warning – finalize

B. FEMA update

C. MCRF loan update

6. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report – discuss loader lease options

7. Old Business:

A. Zoning regs – finalize talking points for public hearing

B. Cyber security

C. Finalize Budget

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, Monday, 02/12/2024 at 6:30 p.m.