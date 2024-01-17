Collaborative offers Youth & Relationship Workshop at Flood Brook

The Collaborative presents Vermont Afterschool’s Matt Wolf, who will host a Youth and Relationship Workshop from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at Flood Brook School, 91 VT-11 in Londonderry.

This free workshop will offer the opportunity to learn about resiliency development and the basic principles of healing-centered care to gain a better understanding of how to support young people and navigate difficult conversations with them to encourage their learning and growth. Sometimes the conversations that are the most difficult to have result in the most lasting impacts.

Young people are required to attend with their caring adult as part of Resilience Through Understanding Event 4, Relationships and Mental Health; non-participants are encouraged to attend.

The workshop will explore the basic understanding of adolescent brain and relationship development, as well as how experiences impact the creation of everyone’s identity and worldview. The differences in these experiences can make us come together and use our relationships to foster growth, resilience and learning with our youth.

Wolf has worked with youth and young adults in Vermont for 20 years to inspire their leadership development, while advocating with them in the Vermont system of care and legislature. He is active in training, promoting young adult leadership statewide, as well as supporting various agencies and their staff in developing a strengths-driven and empowering system of care for all of Vermont’s youth.

RTU is a year-round asset-building and substance misuse program for local middle and high school youth that helps them to be better prepared to make healthy decisions with regard to social, emotional and physical well-being. The workshop represents the way in which relationships can have a positive effect on mental health.

Students engage in five learning opportunities as part of the programming between September and February; in turn for their efforts, participants receive a season pass to Stratton Mountain, Magic Mountain, Riley Rink or Viking Nordic. The RTU Program is funded by The Stratton Foundation and many other local and federal grants.