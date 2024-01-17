College News

Hannah Hallock of Springfield, a communications and media studies major, has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2023 semester at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.70 or better and must have completed at least 12 credit hours, at least nine of which must confer grade points, at the time the lists are finalized.

Plymouth State University has recognized two area students who made the Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.69 and must have completed at least 12 credit hours, at least nine of which must confer grade points, at the time the lists are finalized. Those honored students are:

Hope Darrell of Springfield and

Alexander Wasyliko of Londonderry

Kaelie Peoples of Springfield has been named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List.

Stonehill College in Easton, Mass., has announced the fall 2023 Dean’s List for academic excellence. To qualify for this honor, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have successfully completed all courses for which they were registered. Those area students honored are:

Grace Tyrrell of Cavendish

Christina Czechel of Londonderry and

David Rigney of Springfield

The following students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester at Grove City College in Grove City, Penn.

Corinne Lindberg, a management major from Cavendish, has been named to the Dean’s List with High Distinction for the fall 2023 semester. Corinne is a 2022 graduate of Claremont Christian Academy. Students eligible for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

Maya Lindberg, a political science major from Cavendish, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester. Maya is a 2020 graduate of New England Classical Academy. Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59.

Both Corinne and Maya are the daughters of Stuart and Michele Lindberg of Cavendish.