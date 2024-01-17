To the editor: Chase schedules time to meet with constituents

T

o the residents of Chester, Grafton, Athens and Windham:

I will be having constituent meetings in our communities throughout the legislative session on the dates and times as set out below.

I look forward to meeting you face to face, hearing your thoughts and discussing matters of importance. This schedule is through April. More dates and times will be planned for May and June.

Meetings are scheduled as follow:

Saturday, Jan. 20: Grafton Public Library , 204 Main St. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and

The Whiting Library , 117 Main St., Chester, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

I will be attending these annual Town Meetings:

Athens: 6 p.m. Monday, March 4

Thank you and please reach out during the session. My email is HChase@leg.state.vt.us

Heather Chase

State representative

Windsor-Windham District