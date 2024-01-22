Derry Library hosts Chinese New Year event for children Jan. 27

The South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School Road, invites kids to usher in the Year of the Dragon with artist/teacher Casey Junker Bailey at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27.

This year, Chinese New Year falls on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Junker Bailey, who went to Chinese school as a child and later traveled to China, will share artifacts and special celebratory activities. Chinese brush painting, good luck banners and colorful dragons will be part of the fun. The program is free and suitable for children of all ages.

Each child will receive a copy of Bringing in the New Year by Grace Lin to take home, thanks to a generous grant from The Stratton Foundation. Contact the library at 802-824-3371 for more information.