GNAT-TV’s 2024 Annual Meeting scheduled for Jan. 30

GNAT-TV invites community members to its Annual Meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at its studio located at 6378 Route 7A, Suite 1 in Sunderland.

This essential meeting will feature a presentation of data for fiscal year 2023 and the election of directors. Anyone interested in serving on the board of directors should submit a letter of interest.

The meeting serves as a testament to GNAT-TV’s dedication to transparency and community involvement, as well as local media’s role in fostering an informed and engaged public.

Community members living or working in GNAT-TV’s service area (Londonderry, Weston, Winhall, Peru and Arlington, Dorset, Manchester, Rupert, Sandgate, Stratton and Sunderland) are encouraged to attend and participate in discussions that will shape the organization’s future.

The meeting is open to the public, and refreshments will be served. Attendees are requested to RSVP by e-mail or by calling 802-362-7070.

GNAT-TV remains committed to its mission of enhancing community engagement and providing a voice for the people of southwest Vermont through community, education and government content. Through diverse media platforms, including Comcast cable channels 1074, 1084 and 1094, online streams, social media and other digital media outlets, it continues to empower the community with accessible and quality media content.