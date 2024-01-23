Arthur Charles Thorner, 87, former Magic Mtn. Ski School director

Arthur Charles Thorner died peacefully in Falmouth, Maine, on Jan. 19, 2024.

He was born on Feb. 26, 1936 in Pasadena, Calif., and spent his childhood years in Franconia, N.H., and Manchester, Vt. He attended Deerfield Academy, Cornell University and the University of Vermont.

An exceptional athlete, he lettered in soccer and alpine skiing. Most of his career was spent at Magic Mountain, the ski resort founded by his father Hans, in 1960. Arthur was the director of Ski School and led mountain operations. After the family sold Magic Mountain, Arthur took to the coast of New England, making Portsmouth, N.H., then South Berwick, Maine, his home.

He is survived by his wife Susan, their children: Allison, Paige, Chip (Alison) and Julie, along with 11 grandchildren – Jeremiah (Jessica), Hannah (Chaz), Zachary, Tyler, Emily, Timothy, Raima, Loviise, Grace, Lincoln and Peter, and two great grandchildren.

He is pre-deceased by his brother, Peter Harriman Thorner.