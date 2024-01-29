TRSU board agenda for Feb. 1
The Chester Telegraph | Jan 29, 2024 | Comments 0
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board will hold its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Feb. 1 at Cavendish Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/87289589734
Below is the board’s agenda:
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. January 04, 2024, Regular Meeting
IV. COMMUNICATIONS:
A. Public Comments
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
IX. OLD BUSINESS:
A. TRSU 2023-2024 Goals
X. NEW BUSINESS:
A. New Hire – Long Term Substitute, Special Education Teacher at MHS…Discussion/Action
XI. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 VSA§313(a)(3)
Discussion of appointment and evaluation of personnel- Interview with Finalists for TRSU Superintendent Position
XII. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:
XIII. PUBLIC COMMENT
XIV. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
A. March 7, 2024 6:00 pm, Regular Meeting, Art Room at Ludlow Professional
Development room and Zoom
XV. Board Self Evaluation
XVI. Adjournment
Filed Under: Education News • Two Rivers Supervisory Union agenda
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.