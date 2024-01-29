Windsor County Sheriff K9 to get body armor
K9 Kye’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.” Delivery is expected in eight to 10 weeks.
Vested Interest, established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor is U.S. made and custom-fitted. Vested Interest has provided more than 5,435 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
“We are very thankful and appreciative for this wonderful and potentially life saving gift from Vested Interest K9s,” said Windsor County Sheriff Ryan Palmer.
