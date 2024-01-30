College News

Jordan Harper of Ludlow has been named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. Jordan is majoring in Criminal Justice with a minor in Child Welfare and Psychology. She is the daughter of Jarrod and Jennifer Harper of Ludlow.

Nicolas Houghton of Chester, a junior majoring in Forensic Examiner, was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at the University of West Virginia in Morgantown. To be named to the list, students have to earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher.

The University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I., announces the fall 2023 Dean’s List. They include:

Gillian Guy of Springfield and

and Maxwell Hooke of Grafton

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades thath are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.