Free screening of ‘River’ in Woodstock Feb. 15 Film offers new ways to think about our rivers
Press release | Jan 30, 2024 | Comments 0
This free film will be shown at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15 at Pentangle Arts, located in the Woodstock Town Hall Theater, 31 The Green, in Woodstock. To register, call Sustainable Woodstock at 802-457-2911 or click here.
Ottauquechee Natural Resources Conservation District and Sustainable Woodstock are sponsoring this event to bring the area’s rivers to the forefront of community conversations.
Selected footage and photos of area flooding from the summer of 2023, courtesy of Okemo Valley TV, Woodstock Community Television and local videographers, will set the stage for the bigger picture.
