Grace Cottage’s annual Cabin Fever Online Auction begins Feb. 14
Press release | Jan 30, 2024 | Comments 0
Bidding takes place from Feb. 14 through Feb. 28, and all proceeds support patient care at Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital in Townshend.
Each year, the auction includes exotic vacations, Vermont foods, local gift certificates, handcrafted items, jewelry, art and more, all generously donated by local businesses and individuals. With a wide variety of offerings, there is something for everyone, whatever your interests or budget.
You can visit the auction website now to get registered, check out the selection and plan your bidding so you will be ready to go on Valentine’s Day.
Click here for more information or send an e-mail.
Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance • Business in Brief
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.