Grace Cottage’s annual Cabin Fever Online Auction begins Feb. 14

| Jan 30, 2024 | Comments 0

This hand-thrown ceramic ‘Magic’ vessel is one of several dozen items up for bid.

Grace Cottage’s Cabin Fever Online Auction is a perfect way to bring fun and joy to your winter. You’ll find items that are practical, delectable, delightful and inspirational.

Bidding takes place from Feb. 14 through Feb. 28, and all proceeds support patient care at Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital in Townshend.

Each year, the auction includes exotic vacations, Vermont foods, local gift certificates, handcrafted items, jewelry, art and more, all generously donated by local businesses and individuals. With a wide variety of offerings, there is something for everyone, whatever your interests or budget.

You can visit the auction website now to get registered, check out the selection and plan your bidding so you will be ready to go on Valentine’s Day.

Click here for more information or send an e-mail.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Business & Personal FinanceBusiness in Brief

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.