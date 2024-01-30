Grace Cottage’s annual Cabin Fever Online Auction begins Feb. 14

G

race Cottage’s Cabin Fever Online Auction is a perfect way to bring fun and joy to your winter. You’ll find items that are practical, delectable, delightful and inspirational.

Bidding takes place from Feb. 14 through Feb. 28, and all proceeds support patient care at Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital in Townshend.

Each year, the auction includes exotic vacations, Vermont foods, local gift certificates, handcrafted items, jewelry, art and more, all generously donated by local businesses and individuals. With a wide variety of offerings, there is something for everyone, whatever your interests or budget.

You can visit the auction website now to get registered, check out the selection and plan your bidding so you will be ready to go on Valentine’s Day.

