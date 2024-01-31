Marjorie Denyou, 72, of Vermont

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Marjorie Evelyn Brown Denyou, on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Marjorie was born on Sept. 29, 1951, at Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend, to Phyllis and Kenneth Brown of Newfane. She attended Newfane Elementary and Leland and Gray Seminary, where she stared in the circus and lettered in cheerleading, graduating in 1969.

She then traveled the United States spending time in Louisiana, Arizona and San Diego. She also managed a campground on the coast of Maine and was co-owner in a landscape and gardening business.

For over 40 years, Marjorie brightened everyone’s holiday season with the most beautiful handmade Christmas wreaths and centerpieces. Along with the adorable knitted and crocheted forest animals she made that brought a smile to so many.

Animals, both domestic and wild, had a special place in mom’s heart and life. Feeding her birds was a priority each day and she always looked forward to seeing her bears, especially her favorite, Little Bear, who brought her cubs to see mom each spring.

Along with her animals, one of her most favorite things to do was to watch the stars with her granddaughter Montana, making sure they never missed a meteor shower, no matter what time of night it peaked.

Marjorie was preceded in death by both parents and by her sister Louise and brother Roger.

She is survived by her brother Allen Brown (Helen), 82, of Charlestown, N.H., her partner Richard Quinn of Andover, her daughters Jennifer Denyou and Heidi Roy and Heidi’s husband Francois, all of South Londonderry, and her beloved granddaughter Montana. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Come remember and celebrate Marge with her two daughters and granddaughter from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18 at the Newbrook Fire Station, 698 VT-3 in Newfane.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, P.O. Box 405, Montpelier, VT 05601 or by clicking here.