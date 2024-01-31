Weston resident, 60, dies snowshoeing

©2024 Telegraph Publishing LLC

60-year-old Weston man who was snowshoeing with a group in the back country of the Magic Mountain Ski Area in Londonderry on Saturday experienced what Vermont State Police called a medical event, collapsed and died.

VSP have identified the man as Daniel F. Leiter.

According to its social media page, Magic Mountain Ski Patrol responded to a distress call at 5:42 p.m. on Jan. 27. Despite life-saving efforts by the bystanders, the Magic Mountain Ski Patrol and Londonderry Emergency Medical Services personnel, Leiter was pronounced dead on the scene by Londonderry EMS.

Police say they do not consider the death suspicious.