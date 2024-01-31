Who’s on the March 5 ballot for offices in Andover, Cavendish, Chester and Grafton?
The Chester Telegraph | Jan 31, 2024 | Comments 0
© 2024 Telegraph Publishing LLCMonday, Jan. 29 was the deadline for candidate petitions to be turned in at Town Clerks’ offices all over Vermont.
Here are the candidates for offices in our area who will be voted on by Australian ballot on Tuesday, March 5.
Those running for offices in Weston and Londonderry will be nominated and voted from the floor, as will most Andover offices. (Contested offices are in bold.)
Andover
- Green Mountain Unified School District Director – No candidates
Cavendish
- Moderator – Michael J. Ripley.
- Select Board – Two 1-year terms – Shannon Devereaux, Stuart Lindberg, David Norton
- Select Board – One 3-year term – Michael J. Ripley
- Auditor – One 1-year term – Joshua Temple
- Auditor One 2-year term – No candidate
- Auditor One 3- year term – No candidate
- Town Grand Juror – Theresa McNamara
- Trustee of Public Funds – One 1-year of unexpired 3-year term – No candidate
- Trustee of Public Funds — One 3-year term – Jane Pixley
- Library Trustee — One 5 year term – David Gallagher
- Library Trustee – One 2 years of unexpired 5 year term – No candidate
- Library Trustee — One 3 years of unexpired 5 year term – Clair Berkman
- Green Mountain Unified School District Director – One 3-year term – Lisa Sanders
Chester
- Moderator – 1-year Bill Dakin
- Select Board – Two 1-year seats – Arianna Knapp, Tim Roper, Lisa Rufa
- Select Board – 3-year term – Peter Hudkins
- Trustee of Public Funds – One 3-year term – Shirley Barrett, Jerene Slivinsky
- Whiting Library Trustee – Three 3-year terms – Marilyn Mahusky, Lyn Smith, Jessica Krust
- Whiting Library Trustee — 1 year of an unexpired 3 year term – Bill Dakin
- Green Mountain Unified School District Director – Two 3 -year terms – Tuckerman Wunderle, Randy Miles, Casey Leahy
Grafton
- Moderator – Dave Culver
- Auditor – One 3-year term – Arlene Carey
- Select Board – One 3-year term — Cathy Siano-Goodwin
- Select Board – One 2-year term – John Gregory
- Select Board – One 2-year term — Lisa Record, Stephen Sargent
- Lister – One 3-year term – Nancy Merrill
- Trustee of Public Funds – One 3-year term – Kim Record
- Trustee of the Campbell & Woolson Fund – One 3-year term – Kim Record
- Union High School — Two years of an unexpired 3-year term – Mary Howard Feder
- WNUESD Officer — One 2-year term – Hardy Merrill
Filed Under: Andover • Cavendish • Chester • Grafton • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.