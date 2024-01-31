Who’s on the March 5 ballot for offices in Andover, Cavendish, Chester and Grafton?

© 2024 Telegraph Publishing LLC

M

onday, Jan. 29 was the deadline for candidate petitions to be turned in at Town Clerks’ offices all over Vermont.

Here are the candidates for offices in our area who will be voted on by Australian ballot on Tuesday, March 5.

Those running for offices in Weston and Londonderry will be nominated and voted from the floor, as will most Andover offices. (Contested offices are in bold.)

Andover

Green Mountain Unified School District Director – No candidates

Cavendish

Moderator – Michael J. Ripley.

Select Board – Two 1-year terms – Shannon Devereaux, Stuart Lindberg, David Norton

Select Board – One 3-year term – Michael J. Ripley

Auditor – One 1-year term – Joshua Temple

Auditor One 2-year term – No candidate

Auditor One 3- year term – No candidate

Town Grand Juror – Theresa McNamara

Trustee of Public Funds – One 1-year of unexpired 3-year term – No candidate

Trustee of Public Funds — One 3-year term – Jane Pixley

Library Trustee — One 5 year term – David Gallagher

Library Trustee – One 2 years of unexpired 5 year term – No candidate

Library Trustee — One 3 years of unexpired 5 year term – Clair Berkman

Green Mountain Unified School District Director – One 3-year term – Lisa Sanders

Chester

Moderator – 1-year Bill Dakin

Select Board – Two 1-year seats – Arianna Knapp, Tim Roper, Lisa Rufa



Select Board – 3-year term – Peter Hudkins

Trustee of Public Funds – One 3-year term – Shirley Barrett, Jerene Slivinsky

Whiting Library Trustee – Three 3-year terms – Marilyn Mahusky, Lyn Smith, Jessica Krust

Whiting Library Trustee — 1 year of an unexpired 3 year term – Bill Dakin

Green Mountain Unified School District Director – Two 3 -year terms – Tuckerman Wunderle, Randy Miles, Casey Leahy

Grafton