Chester Select Board agenda for Feb. 7
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 04, 2024 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access the meeting via Zoom, click here.
Below is its agenda.
1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
2. Approve Minutes from the Jan. 17, 2024 Select Board Meeting and Jan. 19, 2024 Special Select Board Meeting
3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
4. Old Business
5. Black River Area Community Coalition
6. Certificate of Highway Mileage
7. New Business/Next Agenda
8. Executive Session: Town Manager Review
9. Adjourn
